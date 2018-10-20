RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF BUNNY GIRL SENPAI Anime Film Shares Teaser

Studio CloverWorks' upcoming comedy romance school anime film, Seishun Buta Yarou wa Yumemiru Shoujo no Yume wo Minai, has shared a small commercial. Here is more information on the series.

The upcoming anime film, Seishun Buta Yarou wa Yumemiru Shoujo no Yume wo Minai, has shared a 15 second teaser commercial. The video itself is nothing major, it presents the main character looking at the horizon and then turning to the camera to smile.



The film is produced by: Aniplex, Tokyo MX, Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures, Nagoya Broadcasting Network, BS11, ABC Animation and Kadokawa. CloverWorks is animating it and there is no information on the cast and staff behind it as of right now.



This anime film serves as a sequel to the anime series, Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai. The anime started airing on October 4, it has 3 episodes of a total of 13 out right now, Aniplex of America has the English license and you can catch it in Crunchyroll.



Souichi Masui directs it, Yoshikazu Iwananmi is the sound director, Masahiro Yokotani writes the script and is under series composition. The two main characters are: Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima and Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa. Nao Touyama as Tomoe Koga will have a prominent role in the series' upcoming fourth episode. As soon as more information on the movie comes out, we will let you know.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE