SARAZANMAI Shares New Looks With Its Third Promotional Video

Studios MAPPA and Lapin Track's upcoming anime series, Sarazanmai, has released its third promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

MemoAcebo | 10/18/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: Moetron
The official Noitamina YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.19 minute promotional video for the upcoming Sarazanmai anime series. The video repeats some of the scenes present in other trailers but it also includes new looks at the characters. The channel states that the fourth update or promotional video will be up on October 26.

We know Kunihiko Ikuhara is directing the series but we have no information on cast or opening and ending themes. The series has a release date of April 2019 and will premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. MAPPA and Lapin Track are the studios animating this project. As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.




For example, if everything passes by, the world would become empty.
Am I a lie, is the world a lie, are we a lie?
Cross that river. Because you will never be able to return.
 
I'll say something true.
You are connected, but alone.
We are connected.
But that's unpleasant.
But that's wanted.
For example, even if everything passes by and the world becomes empty... I want to protect this bond.
Who is the one with a strong desire?
 
Don't let it go, desire is your life.
