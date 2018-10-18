SARAZANMAI Shares New Looks With Its Third Promotional Video

For example, if everything passes by, the world would become empty.

Am I a lie, is the world a lie, are we a lie?

Cross that river. Because you will never be able to return.

I'll say something true.

You are connected, but alone.

We are connected.

But that's unpleasant.

But that's wanted.

For example, even if everything passes by and the world becomes empty... I want to protect this bond.

Who is the one with a strong desire?