SCHOOL-LIVE! Live-Action Film Shares New Key Visual And Release Date

The official live-action adaptation of School-Live! website has shared a new key visual promoting the film and the premiere date. The film will open on January 25, 2019 and the visual is illustrated by Chiba, who found inspiration from the previous poster visual.

Nonoka Ono is playing the School Living Club advisor Megumi Megunee Sakura and joins the other cast members: Namabi Abe as Kurumi Ebisuzawa, Midori Nagatsuki as Yuki Takeya, Wakan Majima as Yuri Wakasa and Rio Kiyohara as Miki Naoki. Issey Shibata is directing the movie and writing the script. The film has a January 2019 release date.

The manga has been publishing since July 2012 with the Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine and has 9 volumes out right now. Norimitsu Kaiho writes it and Sadoru Chiba illustrates it. Yen Press has the English license and began releasing the series in November 2015.



The anime series aired from July 2015 to September 2015 and has 12 episodes. MOSAIC.WAV produces the music, Sentai Filmworks has the North American license, it was directed by Masaomi Ando and written by Norimitsu Kaiho.







Meet the members of the School Living Club! There's the shovel-loving(?) Kurumi Ebisuzawa, the big-sister figure Yuuri Wakasa, club advisor Megumi Sakura, and last but not least, the ever-optimistic Yuki Takeya. The School Living Club is just your average after-school organization where the girls hang out, have fun...and live at school as the sole survivors of a zombie apocalypse. NBD.