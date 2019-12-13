SMILE DOWN THE RUNWAY: Upcoming Anime Releases New Promo Video

New anime series, Smile Down the Runway is getting ready for release soon and with that, a new promo video! Hit the jump to check out the footage!

Fashion and friendship take center stage in the anime adaption of Kotoba Inoya's Smile Down the Runway. As two people chase their dreams of making it big in Paris fashion, they must overcome every obstacle in their way. Recently, a new promo for the series was released that can be seen below. Check it out!







Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Smile Down the Runway Releases, in Japan, on January 10th!

