Spin-Off MINI TOJI Anime Series Reveals Its First Trailer And Key Visual
The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 48 second trailer for the upcoming spin-off anime series titled Mini Toji, a series spinning off the Toji no Miko series. The show will have a character from Torno Shrine Maiden and another character from the mobile game come together in a sort of crossover. The series has a January 2019 release date.
Yuu Nobuta is directing the series, Aoi Akashiro is under series composition, Hiromi Ogata performs character design and Project No.9 is the studio animating it. The voice cast is the following: Kaede Hondo as Kanami Eto, Saori Onishi as Joza Himekawa, Waka Azu as Mai Yanase, Nikko Nikko as Sayaka Itomi, Matsuda Risa as Maiko Kaoru and Suzuki Eri as Erien Ogura Kenji.
The anime series this series is spinning off from aired from January 5, 2018 to June 22, 2018 and has 24 episodes. Funimation has the English license and Studio Gokumi animated it. The manga series that inspired this anime has been publishing since October 26, 2017 and is written and drawn by Sakae Saitou while Shounen Ace serializes it.
