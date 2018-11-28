THE COST OF SMILES Anime Series Has New Mech Designs And A Key Visual

The official egaonodaika website has shared a new key visual and mech designs for the upcoming original anime series Egao no Daika or The Cost of Smiles. The key visual has several main characters pose, adjusting glasses, waving, opening arms to someone and two characters are ready to jump to action. Their mechas can be seen standing tall in the background. Five mech designs were shared, three white-based and two green-based.
Cast
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Joshua Ingram
Rina Satou as Leila Etoile
Nobutosho Canna as Harold Miller
Ryoutarou Okiayu as Izana Langford
Makoto Koichi as Uni Vanquish
Junya Enoki as Rene Vanquish.
These actors join Yumiri Hanamori as Yuuki and Saori Hayami as Stella. The series will premiere in January 4, 2019 and has 12 episodes listed. Toshimasa Suzuki is directing the anime, Shinichi Inozume is under series composition, naoto Nakamura handles the character design, Tsubasa Ito produces the music and Tatsunoko Production animates the project. The opening theme is Egao no Kanata by Chiho feat majiko and the ending is Kono Sekai ni Hanataba o by kimi no orphee.
On a planet far from Earth, there is a kingdom full of smiling faces. Princess Yuuki is 12 years old, and about to enter a sensitive age in a person's life. Everyday, she cries, laughs, and sometimes, her heart throbs with excitement. All the while, she lives merrily in the royal palace.
Filling her days are her loyal vassals: her tutor Reira, Izana who assists in political affairs, the leader of the chivalry Harold … and then there is her childhood friend and aide Joshua.
"Yuuki! If you have spirit and guts, you can do anything!"
"…No, not this again! Joshua, be nobler!"
Stella is 17 years old and a capable, reserved soldier. However, she is always smiling ... for smiling is essential to living.
This is a story of two girls born on distant planets.
The Cost of Smiles hits screens on January 4, 2019
