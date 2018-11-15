WE NEVER LEARN Anime Series Has Some New Character Visuals

The upcoming comedy anime series, We Never Learn, has shared new character visuals for the protagonists of the show. The image below has several reactions the characters give when sad, shocked or nervous, giving previews to the quality of the animation. There are other details on the image but they are in Japanese.

Yoshiaki Iwasaki is directing the anime, Taishi Tsutsui is the original creator, Gou Zappa is under series composition and Masakatsu Sasaki performs the character designs. The main characters are: Fumino Furuhashi, Rizu Ogata, Uruka Takemoto and Nariyuki Yuiga. There is no information on the opening or ending theme.

Aniplex and Shueisha are producing the series while Silver and Arvo Animation are the studios animating the project.

There is no official release date yet.



The manga series with the same name has been publishing since February 6, 2017 and has 8 volumes with 83 chapters out right now. Taishi Tsutsui writes the series, Shueisha publishes it, Viz Media holds the English license and the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine hosts it.