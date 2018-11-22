WE NEVER LEARN Anime Series Reveals Its Voice Cast

Studios Silver and Arvo Animation's upcoming comedy harem school shonen anime series, We Never Learn , has shared its main voice acting cast. Here is more information.

There is no word on when more actors will be revealed but as soon as more details are shared, we will let you know.

The website has even more information on the series.

Nariyuki Yuiga - Ryouta Osaka

Fumino Furuhashi - Haruka Shiraishi

Uruka Takemoto - Sayumi Suzushiro

Yoshiaki Iwasaki is directing the anime, Taishi Tsutsui is the original creator, Gou Zappa is under series composition and Masakatsu Sasaki performs the character designs. The main characters are: Fumino Furuhashi, Rizu Ogata, Uruka Takemoto and Nariyuki Yuiga. There is no information on the opening or ending theme. Aniplex and Shueisha are producing the series while Silver and Arvo Animation are the studios animating the project. There is no official release date yet.