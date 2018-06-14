3 New TV Commercials For Live-Action Bleach Showcase New Footage
Warner Bros. streamed three commercials for the live-action film of the Bleach manga. These 3 videos are different and there is unique content in each. Check out the previews.
The film will open in Japan on July 20, and will have its North American premiere on July 28 at the Japan Cuts Festival in New York.
The cast includes:
Sōta Fukushi (live-action Strobe Edge's Ren Ichinose, live-action Kami-sama no Iu Toori's Shun Takahata) as protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki
Hana Sugisaki (live-action Blade of the Immortal's Rin, Mary and The Witch's Flower's Mary, When Marnie Was There's Sayaka) as Rukia Kuchiki
Ryō Yoshizawa (live-action Gintama's Sōgo Okita) as Uryū Ishida
Taichi Saotome (Crows Explode's Ryōhei Kagami) as Renji Abarai
MIYAVI (live-action Blade of the Immortal theme song performer) as Byakuya Kuchiki
Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Ichigo's classmate
Yu Koyanagi as Yasutora "Chad" Sado, Ichigo's classmate
Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, Ichigo's mother
Yosuke Eguchi as Isshin Kurosaki, Ichigo's father
Seiichi Tanabe as Kisuke Urahara, a strangely-dressed man who helps support the Shinigami against the Hollows
Shinsuke Satō is directing the film.
The story will center on the "Substitute Shinigami Arc," the manga's first arc that ran from its first to eighth volume.
Kubo launched Bleach in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2001, and ended it in August 2016. Viz Media published the manga in North America digitally in English as Shueisha published new chapters in Japan. Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.
