3 New TV Commercials For Live-Action Bleach Showcase New Footage

Warner Bros. streamed three commercials for the live-action film of the Bleach manga. These 3 videos are different and there is unique content in each. Check out the previews.

The film will open in Japan on July 20, and will have its North American premiere on July 28 at the Japan Cuts Festival in New York.

















The cast includes:

Sōta Fukushi (live-action Strobe Edge's Ren Ichinose, live-action Kami-sama no Iu Toori's Shun Takahata) as protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki

Hana Sugisaki (live-action Blade of the Immortal's Rin, Mary and The Witch's Flower's Mary, When Marnie Was There's Sayaka) as Rukia Kuchiki

Ryō Yoshizawa (live-action Gintama's Sōgo Okita) as Uryū Ishida

Taichi Saotome (Crows Explode's Ryōhei Kagami) as Renji Abarai

MIYAVI (live-action Blade of the Immortal theme song performer) as Byakuya Kuchiki

Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Ichigo's classmate

Yu Koyanagi as Yasutora "Chad" Sado, Ichigo's classmate

Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, Ichigo's mother

Yosuke Eguchi as Isshin Kurosaki, Ichigo's father

Seiichi Tanabe as Kisuke Urahara, a strangely-dressed man who helps support the Shinigami against the Hollows

Shinsuke Satō is directing the film.

The story will center on the "Substitute Shinigami Arc," the manga's first arc that ran from its first to eighth volume.