New Teaser And Key Art For Live-Action TRILLION GAME Movie

New Teaser And Key Art For Live-Action TRILLION GAME Movie New Teaser And Key Art For Live-Action TRILLION GAME Movie

Check out the first teaser for Trillion Game, the live-action movie adaptation of the popular seinen manga, set to release in 2025.

News
By MattIsForReal - Apr 22, 2024 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Manga

Back in February, it was announced that the popular seinen manga Trillion Game was being adapted into a live-action film, set for release in 2025. The film is being directed by Yoshiaki Murao with a script by Daisuke Habara.

Ren Meguro (of idol group Snow Man) and Hayato Sano are returning from the Trillion Game live-action TV drama to reprise their roles as Haru and Gaku, respectively. And today, we got our first look at what awaits thanks to a "super teaser." 

The Trillion Game movie is based on the Japanese manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki, illustrated by Ryoichi Ikegami,  and serialized in Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior seinen manga magazine since December 2020.

The story follows Haru and Gaku, founders of the company Trillion Game and the first Japanese people in the 21st century to be listed in the top 10 of The World's Billionaires. The story, which is told from Gaku's perspective, recounts how he has come this far — reflecting on when he first met Haru and their unorthodox path to success.

A live-action television drama was released last year, with an animated series adaptation produced by Madhouse set to premiere this October on TBS and other networks in Japan. The anime will be directed by Yūzō Satō, with Ryunosuke Kingetsu overseeing series scripts, Kei Tsuchiya designing the characters, and Takurō Iga composing the music.

The live-action movie adaptation is set to arrive in 2025.

For those looking to read the manga, an English language version is currently in development from Viz Media. It is expected to be released this Fall.

In the meantime, those interested can find the Trillion Game live-action series streaming on Netflix. All 10 episodes of the live-action series are available to watch on the streaming service. The synopsis reads:

Two old friends go into business together – one's a master communicator, and the other's a great engineer. Their goal? To make a trillion dollars.

Trillion Game was one of fifty nominees for the Next Manga Award in 2021. As of September 2023, the manga had over 1.5 million copies in circulation.

Have you watched the Trillion Game live-action series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Studio Ghibli's SPIRITED AWAY Is Returning To U.S. Theaters This Month
Related:

Studio Ghibli's SPIRITED AWAY Is Returning To U.S. Theaters This Month
Donald Glover Teaming Up With Comedian Zack Fox On New Anime
Recommended For You:

Donald Glover Teaming Up With Comedian Zack Fox On New Anime
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder