New Teaser And Key Art For Live-Action TRILLION GAME Movie

Back in February, it was announced that the popular seinen manga Trillion Game was being adapted into a live-action film, set for release in 2025. The film is being directed by Yoshiaki Murao with a script by Daisuke Habara.

Ren Meguro (of idol group Snow Man) and Hayato Sano are returning from the Trillion Game live-action TV drama to reprise their roles as Haru and Gaku, respectively. And today, we got our first look at what awaits thanks to a "super teaser."

The Trillion Game movie is based on the Japanese manga series written by Riichiro Inagaki, illustrated by Ryoichi Ikegami, and serialized in Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior seinen manga magazine since December 2020.

The story follows Haru and Gaku, founders of the company Trillion Game and the first Japanese people in the 21st century to be listed in the top 10 of The World's Billionaires. The story, which is told from Gaku's perspective, recounts how he has come this far — reflecting on when he first met Haru and their unorthodox path to success.

A live-action television drama was released last year, with an animated series adaptation produced by Madhouse set to premiere this October on TBS and other networks in Japan. The anime will be directed by Yūzō Satō, with Ryunosuke Kingetsu overseeing series scripts, Kei Tsuchiya designing the characters, and Takurō Iga composing the music.

The live-action movie adaptation is set to arrive in 2025.

For those looking to read the manga, an English language version is currently in development from Viz Media. It is expected to be released this Fall.

Announcement: Haru and Gaku become the first Japanese people in the 21st century to enter the billionaire’s club! Gaku reflects on when he first met Haru, and their unorthodox path to success. Trillion Game, by Riichiro Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami, releases Fall 2024. pic.twitter.com/koHl9yGrtx — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 2, 2024

In the meantime, those interested can find the Trillion Game live-action series streaming on Netflix. All 10 episodes of the live-action series are available to watch on the streaming service. The synopsis reads:

Two old friends go into business together – one's a master communicator, and the other's a great engineer. Their goal? To make a trillion dollars.

Trillion Game was one of fifty nominees for the Next Manga Award in 2021. As of September 2023, the manga had over 1.5 million copies in circulation.

Have you watched the Trillion Game live-action series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!