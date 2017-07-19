Amazon Is Giving BLACK BUTLER And YU YU HAKUSHO Away For Free!
Anyone out there been wanting to give Black Butler or Yu Yu Hakusho a go, but haven't wanted to pay for it? Well the stars have aligned to give viewers one epic price, both of the animes (season 1) are currently being thrown out for free by Amazon.
Want some free amine to add to your collection? Amazon is giving away Black Butler season 1 and Yu Yu Hakusho for absolutely nothing! Hit the jump and find out how to get them!
The full season 1 of Black Butler can be downloaded for $0.00 through the Amazon landing page. From there, you will see a season 1 option for free. Click on that and the full 25 episode season is yours for the taking! The best part about the deal is that it is in HD and in English!
The same goes for the classic anime series Yu Yu Hakusho. Once again head over to the anime's landing page on Amazon and the 28 episode (once again in HD and English) season is yours for the taking!
For a full season of anime, that is a pretty epic giveaway!
For those who are not familiar with either franchise, check out both series synopsis below! Those who are familiar with Hunter X Hunter should have no problem getting into Yu Yu Hakusho due to having the same creator.
About Yu Yu Hakusho:
When delinquent Yusuke dies saving someone else, he gets a second shot at life as a Spirit Detective. With his former rival, Kuwabara, and demons Kurama and Hiei, Yusuke takes on the monsters and humans who desire to rule the three realms of reality.
About Black Butler:
“Ceil Phantomhive was born into a life of luxury, only to have his parents murdered before his eyes. Wrought with grief, he summoned a devilish servant, Sebastian, to help him track down - and suitably punish - the fiends who made him an orphan.”
