Anime Expo Sees The First FLCL 2 Trailer Released And New Characters Revealed

Anime fans are decidely mixed on the decision for a sequel to FLCL as the original series concluded 15 years ago but Adult Swim, Studio Bones and Production I.G. are pressing forward nonetheless. At Anime Expo, it was revealed that the 12-episode sequel series has been split into two parts, but both will be released in 2018. All episodes will be aired exclusively on Adult Swim's Toonami Saturday Night programming block.This likely means that the series will be released first as an English-dub and fans will have to wait for the home video release for a subbed version.



Although Haruhara is back, Naota is mysteriously absent. Will the star from the original fan favorite series not have a presence in the sequel? Some fans are definitly freaking out at the prospect.

ABOUT FLCL

FLCL is another genre-defining series produced at the once-proud Studio Gainax. The anime production company has fallen on hard times recently and has sold a number of their IPs to other studios. In 2015, Production I.G. purchased the rights to FLCL and teased plans for a remake.



OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: In the new season of FLCL, many years have passed since Naota and Haruhara Haruko shared their adventure together. Meanwhile, the war between the two entities known as Medical Mechanica and Fraternity rages across the galaxy. Enter Hidomi, a young teenaged girl who believes there is nothing amazing to expect from her average life, until one day when a new teacher named Haruko arrives at her school. Soon enough, Medical Mechanica is attacking her town and Hidomi discovers a secret within her that could save everyone, a secret that only Haruko can unlock.



But why did Haruko return to Earth? What happened to her Rickenbacker 4001 she left with Naota? And where did the human-type robot 'Canti' go?