Anime Limited has acquired GAKUEN BASARA: SAMURAI HIGH SCHOOL

Gakuen Basara: Samurai High School will be granted a home release in the future due to the acquisition by Anime Limited. This is great news for fans who want a hard copy.

One of the best anime series out today is Gakuen Basara: Samurai High School, and it’s currently simulcast on Crunchyroll. At the moment, only eight episodes have aired, and it would seem that number was enough to get the folks at Anime Limited excited.

The company recently announced that it managed to acquire the series for a future plan release on home video. We’re not sure how long in the future that is, but we’re pretty certain it could happen soon after the season ends.

What is Gakuen Basara: Samurai High School all about?

A heated battle is once again revving up at Basara Academy between baseball star, Masamune Date, and soccer ace, Yukimura Sanada. What’s more, ever since student council chairman, Hideyoshi Toyotomi, received a suspension, leaving the seat up for grabs, a host of class “warlords” have become embroiled in a quest for supreme power. Amid Ieyasu Tokugawa’s appeals to bonds of kinship and Mitsunari Ishida’s fervor to defeat him, who will wrest ultimate control of the domain in “troubled” times?

With Anime Limited at the helm of Gakuen Basara: Samurai High School, we expect it to gain a lot of backing moving forward, which is always a good thing. It could also mean fans are in for multiple seasons, but only time will tell for now.

Official statement from Anime Limited:



We’re just a few days away from the buildup to Christmas kicking into high gear – i.e. the start of December – but today we’ve got a little early Christmas present for you as were happy to announce we have acquired the series Gakuen Basara: Samurai High School.