ANIMEJAPAN 2019: KONOSUBA Anime Sequel Film Releases New Trailer
After two TV anime season, the anime adaptation of Natsume Akatsuki's KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! light novel series will be continuing on as an anime film. At AnimeJapan 2019 this past weekend, a new trailer for the project was released and subsequently uploaded online.
New KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! Crimson Legend trailer released for AnimeJapan 2019 confirms a return to Megumin's hometown.
The anime film is set to hit theaters in Japan this Summer. Takaomi Kanasaki returns to direct the film for Studio J.C. Staff. Other original anime staff returning for the project include Makoto Uezu (script), Koichi Kikuta (character designs), and Masato Kōda (music composition). The original seiyus will also return for the film.
The first two anime seasons adapted the first 4 volumes of the light novel series and the trailer above confirms that the film will be covering the events in the 5th volume of the light novel series. To date, there have been 15 volumes released in the ongoing series.
Get ready for a fast and furious onslaught of anime announcements, trailers and release date as AnimeJapan 2019 is currently underway in Japan. If you're unfamiliar with the industry-geared con, check out our previously written guide about all the biggest anime conventions celebrated each year.
