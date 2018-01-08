Arc System Works Announces That The KILL LA KILL: IF Game Will Be Playable At EVO 2018

Arc System Works' upcoming Kill la Kill video game adaptation will be playable during the upcoming EVO 2018 event - along with many other of the studio's titles. Hit the jump to find out more...

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and Dragon Ball FighterZ.



But the topic of this news is that; Arc recently announced that their recently announced Kill la Kill game will be playable to those who attend EVO. The anime-video game adaptation will be a Mortal Kombat-esque fighting game which sticks to its roots by appearing and feeling like the anime series of which it's based .



While the specific playable characters that will be available to use were not confirmed by the game studio, they did reveal that attendees will be privy to many of the game's features - specifically mentioning chain-combos and verbal disputes. It appears that Arc System Works is going to rule the upcoming EVO 2018 event. Arc will be bringing many of its highly anticipated titles - such asandBut the topic of this news is that; Arc recently announced that their recently announcedgame will be playable to those who attend EVO. The anime-video game adaptation will be a Mortal Kombat-esque fighting game which sticks to its roots byWhile the specific playable characters that will be available to use were not confirmed by the game studio, they did reveal that attendees will be privy to many of the game's features - specifically mentioning chain-combos and verbal disputes.

The developer's panel will be taking place on August 4th at 4:00 PM PDT. While the game is far from complete, it will surely be worth checking out - to get an idea of what the final product, which releases in 2019, will be like.



Will you be attending EVO 2018? Are you looking forward to Kill la Kill: If?



