Studio Trigger Hopes That Playing The KILL LA KILL Game Will Feel Like Watching An Episode Of The Anime

Studio Trigger recently explained their hopes for the video game adaptation of Kill la Kill - one hope in particular being that they want playing the game to feel like watching the anime. Find out more...

Kill la Kill anime is set to be adapted into an arena-game by Arc System Works and Studio Trigger, but the makers of the game hope to keep the essence of the show intact - recently going as far as to say they want their upcoming game to feel like watching anime.



IGN recently discussed Kill la Kill: If, which is set to release for Playstation 4 and PC via Steam next year, with Studio Trigger's Hiromi Wakabayashi. The anime studio quelled fans' worries that the game would be straying far from its source material by confirming that the story will be written by the anime series' original scriptwriter Kazuki Nakashima.

I think there can be a lot fans can expect from the story. It’s not a continuation of the anime or a new anime by any means, but it is a very deep look into the story that’s done by Nakashima-san himself.

Sushio, Kill la Kill character designer and animator at Studio Trigger, concurred by stating that they hope that finishing the game should feel like reaching the end of the anime.

What I look forward to is I hope the fans, when they finish playing this game, that they will feel as though they had finished watching the anime. That’s the feeling I’m really hoping the game [conveys].

Wakabayashi later expanded on his comments:

We as Trigger have made a lot of requests to APLUS, especially with the models. I think what Sushio-san has created is being created as a 3D model, and it almost feels very anime in nature. I think fans, once they pick up the controller and move these characters around, it is going to feel like are moving the characters in this anime space. That’s something that I’m really looking forward to.

