ATTACK ON TITAN Has Just Confirmed A New Update For The Hit Manga

The Attack On Titan manga has been a hit with fans and has established a brand new status quo. The wait for new chapters feel really long, fret not, we now know when the next installment is coming.

Attack on Titan's manga has been crazy giving us a brand new status quo after several chapters full of shake-ups for the series.



But now, the wait for new content has an end date as the next chapter of the series is scheduled to release on July 7 in Japan.





Attack on Titan Chapter 107 official release date, July 9th (In Japan) pic.twitter.com/0cjwxhafLf — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 8, 2018



Chapter 106 has been released and it was shortly after the editor for the series revealed that the manuscript had been completed. Luckily, there's a cemented release date for fans to mark on their calendars.

As for the anime series, Attack on Titan is scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 in Japan, and will run for 24 episodes. If you want more info about the third season of the series, the cast and crew for the upcoming season, returning characters and some new faces have been revealed. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan's first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with Season 3:

