ATTACK ON TITAN Has Just Confirmed A New Update For The Hit Manga

Attack on Titan's manga has been crazy giving us a brand new status quo after several chapters full of shake-ups for the series.
But now, the wait for new content has an end date as the next chapter of the series is scheduled to release on July 7 in Japan.
Chapter 106 has been released and it was shortly after the editor for the series revealed that the manuscript had been completed. Luckily, there's a cemented release date for fans to mark on their calendars.
As for the anime series, Attack on Titan is scheduled to premiere its third season on July 22 in Japan, and will run for 24 episodes. If you want more info about the third season of the series, the cast and crew for the upcoming season, returning characters and some new faces have been revealed. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan's first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with Season 3:
“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making Season Three,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview. “Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”
Are you looking forward to Season 3 or/and the manga?
