ATTACK ON TITAN Season 2 "Rescue and Retreat" Clip Hits

New Attack on Titan Season 2 clip has things heating up as Erwin and the scouts go all out in their attempt to rescue Eren from the Armored Titan

An official new clip has been released for the second season of

! The new SimulDub clip, entitled "Rescue and Retreat" Commander Erwin and the scouts attempt to rescue Eren from the Iron Titan in this exciting clip!

You can watch

Season 2 online via

. New Simulcast episodes are available Saturdays at 10:30am Eastern. New SimulDub episodes land Sundays at 10:00pm Eastern.

About Attack On Titan Season 2 : Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last remaining Titan, but in a battle for his life, he becomes the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity’s freedom and faces the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans approaches Wall Rose, and the battle for humanity continues!

