AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Funko Pop! Bobbleheads Officially Announced & Available To Pre-Order

A full, upcoming line of Funko Pop! Vinyl bobbleheads based on Avatar: The Last Airbender have been officially announced and unveiled. Hit the jump to check it out...

a leak revealed that Funko were developing a line of Pop! Vinyl bobbleheads based on the beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. It seems this leak was legitimate as; Funko have now officially announced the full lineup of bobbleheads.



Check out Funko's Instagram post below: Back in September,Funko were developing a line of Pop! Vinyl bobbleheads based on the beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. It seems this leak was legitimate as; Funko have now officially announced the full lineup of bobbleheads.Check outbelow:

able to be pre-ordered with their release expected in February of next year. Below is a list of each product, and below that is a rundown of where you can find the rare exclusives. The bobbleheads are nowwith their release expected in February of next year. Below is a list of each product, and below that is a rundown of where you can find the rare exclusives.

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Zuko Pop! Vinyl Figure #538 (Chase)

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Anng with Momo Pop! Vinyl Figure #534

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Appa Pop! Vinyl Figure #540

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Irok with Tea Pop! Vinyl Figure #539

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Pop! Vinyl Figure #537

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara Pop! Vinyl Figure #535

• Avatar: The Last Airbender Sokka Pop! Vinyl Figure #536

Both Airscooter-Aang bobbleheads, one of which is a glow-in-the-dark Chase, can be found at Hot Topic. Azula can be acquired through the Funko Insider Club at GameStop.



What do you think of the Pop! line? Which of the set is your favourite?