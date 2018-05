BAKI GAIDEN-SCARFACE Spinoff Manga Series Will Be Going On Hiatus

With a new anime series on the way and an overall seemingly new resurrgence of interest in the,, storyline; it comes as a huge surprise to hear that in Akita Shoten'ss 24th issue that the spinoff series to, would be going on an indefinite hiatus. Releasing in 2004, the series was created by Keisuke Itagaki and Yukinao Yamauchi and released within the pages of Akita Shoten'smagazine. The series revolved around the character of Kaoru Hanayama and ran till about 2009 with a hiatus between '09 and 2014.Knowing that these hiatuses are something that is not uncommon for the series, it is probably best to get ready for quite a wait. With hopefully more news on the way; now comes the long wait for more updates. Until then, stay tuned for more info and look forward to theanime coming soon!