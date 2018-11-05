BAKI GAIDEN-SCARFACE Spinoff Manga Series Will Be Going On Hiatus
With a new anime series on the way and an overall seemingly new resurrgence of interest in the, Baki the Grappler, storyline; it comes as a huge surprise to hear that in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion's 24th issue that the spinoff series to Baki, Baki Gaiden-Scarface, would be going on an indefinite hiatus. Releasing in 2004, the series was created by Keisuke Itagaki and Yukinao Yamauchi and released within the pages of Akita Shoten's Champion RED magazine. The series revolved around the character of Kaoru Hanayama and ran till about 2009 with a hiatus between '09 and 2014.
The spinoff series to Baki The Grappler, Baki Gaiden, has recently announced that its book would be going on hiatus. While not many details have been revealed, hit the jump for what is known so far.
Knowing that these hiatuses are something that is not uncommon for the series, it is probably best to get ready for quite a wait. With hopefully more news on the way; now comes the long wait for more updates. Until then, stay tuned for more info and look forward to the Baki anime coming soon!
