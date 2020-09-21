BAKI: SON OF OGRE A New Promo For The Third Martial Arts Series Has Begun Streaming

Baki: Son of Ogre is the third series coming to the martial arts franchise. Hit the jump to check out the brand new teaser for the action-packed series!

Keisuke Itagaki's Baki series has had new life breathed into it since the premiere of its anime on Netflix. Since its premiere on the streaming service, the anime has celebrated not one, but two hit series based on the characters.

The journey of Baki in the show has seen him face off against numerous opponents that even include death row inmates. All the while, the titular hero is getting stronger and can hopefully one day defeat his father.

Recently a brand new teaser for the upcoming third part in the franchise, Baki: Son of Ogre, was released, and while there is not a lot of footage, it does feature a monologue from the hero. The new series is based on the mage run released from 2005 to 2012 in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion.

While there is no release date yet, the promo does a great job of getting fans excited. We would love to hear your thoughts on the news, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!





The protagonist, Baki Hanma, trains with an intense focus to become strong enough to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the strongest fighter in the world. ... An epic showdown between violent death row inmates and Baki and his friends begins.



Baki: Son of Ogre is coming soon to Netflix!