BATMAN NINJA VS. YAKUZA LEAGUE Shares New Anime Visual Of The Joker And Harley Quinn

A new key visual for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League has been shared, teasing two of the hero's most iconic villains. While the upcoming anime will see the Caped Crusader transported to feudal Japan where he will face off against a twisted version of the Justice League, it seems that's not the only threat he'll encounter.

As teased in the latest key art, the Joker and Harley Quinn will also be involved. The imagery features both iconic characters in some Japanese-style outfits. Check it out below!

In addition to the new artwork, it was confirmed that Wataru Takagi and Rie Kugimiya — who voiced Joker and Harley Quinn in the original Batman Ninja — will reprise their roles in Batman vs. Yakuza League. They join an already stacked Japanese voice cast that includes:

Batman/Bruce Wayne: Koichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop )

Koichi Yamadera (Spike Spiegel in ) Robin: Yuuki Kaji (Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan )

Yuuki Kaji (Eren Yeager in ) Red Robin: Kengo Kawanishi (Soshiro Hoshina in Kaiju No. 8 )

Kengo Kawanishi (Soshiro Hoshina in ) Nightwing: Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis in Black Butler )

Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis in ) Red Hood: Akira Ishida (Kaworu Nagisa in Neon Genesis Evangelion )

Akira Ishida (Kaworu Nagisa in ) Alfred: Hochu Otsuka (Jiraiya in Naruto )

Hochu Otsuka (Jiraiya in ) Commissioner Gordon: Masaki Terasoma (Kiroranke in Golden Kamuy)

Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed if Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be getting an English dub though we expect it will seeing as how both Batman Ninja and the most recent Suicide Squad Isekai received English dubs

A teaser for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League was released back in July, showing Batman and Robin taking on twisted Yakuza versions of Green Lantern, Aquaman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is directed by Junpei Mizusaki, who also directed Batman Ninja as well as animated the CG anime opening themes for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. He's directing alongside Shinji Takagi (unit director for Blood: The Last Vampire). Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Kazuki Nakashima, character designer Takashi Okazaki, and composer Yugo Kanno. Kamikaze Douga is again animating the film.

We still don't have a premiere date for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League though it's possible more information could come later this month at New York Comic-Con. It was confirmed that the anime will have a presence at the fan event, with attendees getting a chance to preview some of the film. The Bats in Translation: “Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League” and “Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios” panel will be held on October 17th at 3:00 p.m. so look out for more information then.