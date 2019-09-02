New ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Still Released Featuring Dr. Chiren And Vector
The live-action Battle Angel Alita adaptation opens in theaters next week, February 14. Reviews have been very mixed so it will likely take a strong word of mouth for the film to perform well here at the North American box office. Luckily, the film has very little competition on the opening date, although it is opening on Valentine's Day.
Jennifer Connelly portrays Chiren while Mahershala Ali brings the villainous Vector to life in Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron's live-action Battle Angel Alita adaptation.
The larger, and probably greater unkown is how well the film will perform in foreign markets. While the manga is not as popular as other titles here in the U.S., it's more widely acclaimed overseas.
ABOUT ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL
From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (AVATAR) and Robert Rodriguez (SIN CITY), comes ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.
In Theaters February 14, 2019
Directed by: Robert Rodriguez
Screenplay by: James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis
Based on the Graphic Novel (""Manga"") Series: ""Gunnm"" By Yukito Kishiro
Produced by: James Cameron and Jon Landau
Cast: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]