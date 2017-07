BLACK CLOVER Anime To Premiere This Year, Likely During The Fall Anime Season

SHONEN JUMP's breakaway hit of 2015, a fantasy action-adventure about mastering magical powers. Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem – he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure – Asta will never give up! The series is also currently featured in WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP magazine.

Advance previews for Gakken Plus' Animedia's August issue have revealed that the Black Clover anime adaptation is set to premiere this year. Now, unless it's premiering during the Summer season as a surprise (as there's been no posters, trailers or TV spots released), the only anime season left this year is the Fall season, which kicks off in October.The indsutry certainly needs a new shonen title to pick up some slack left in the wake of Bleach, Fairy Tail and Naruto all ending and Black Clover could be exactly what the doctor ordered. Stay tuned for additional details which are sure to be released in the coming weeks.