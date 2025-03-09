BLACK TORCH Anime Series Announced With New Teaser Trailer And Visual

At Emerald City Comic Con, it was announced that Tsuyoshi Takaki's supernational action series Black Torch is getting an anime series adaptation. Viz Media, which publishes the official English language version of the manga, announce the anime on social media, sharing a teaser trailer and key visual.

The anime series is being produced by 100studio and directed by Kei Umabiki (Quality Assurance in Another World). Scripts and series composition are by Gigaemon Ichikawa (Bogus Skill < > ), character designs by Go Suzuki (Sword Art Online: Alicization) and music by Yutaka Yamada (VINLAND SAGA).

Black Torch follows the war between ninjas and mononoke, experienced through teenage ninja Jiro Azuma. Trained in the art of the ninja, Azuma also possesses the ability to talk to animals, which one day leads him to nursing an injured cat back to health. The cat reveals itself as an immortal mononoke, explaining that he was attacked by other mononoke for refusing to help. When Azuma is stabbed in the chest by an eney mononoke, Rago fuses with Azuma, granting him a second chance at life. With their combined power, they now must stop more mononoke.

Although he may appear rough-and-tumble, Jiro Azuma’s compassionate side emerges when it comes to the furry critters he can communicate with. But Jiro’s soft spot for animals gets him in major trouble when a suspicious stray cat fuses with him, granting him exceptional power but also dragging him into humanity’s hidden battle against powerful Japanese spirits, mononoke.

Following the announcement, Black Torch creator Tsuyoshi Takaki shared a message with fans expressing his excitement about the adaptation.

“Congratulations on the anime adaptation of BLACK TORCH! I don’t think there’s anyone more excited and surprised than me.

This is all thanks to everyone who has loved the manga, both in Japan and overseas. As for the production, I’ve been supervising the settings and storyboards, and I feel it’s been recreated into something even better, while still fully respecting the original story. A new BLACK TORCH has been brought to life, now with voices, sounds, movement and color. There are battles, cats, and thighs! We hope you enjoy it!”

Unfortunately, no premiere date for Black Torch was announced. However, the teaser visual did say that it's "coming soon." If you're excited for the anime, you can actually read ahead as all five vlumes of the Black Torch manga are available through Viz Media. Those who have never heard of the manga can even check out a free preview of the first volume.