BLOOD BLOCKADE BATTLEFRONT BEYOND Premieres This October
The second season of Studio Bones' adaptation of Trigun creator Yasuhiro Nightow's Blood Blockade Battlefront will debut in October. The news comes courtesy of the July issue of Shueisha's Jump SQ magazine. The show's official website has also been updated with new character visuals.
Bones is handling production again however there will be a new director as Shigehito Takayanagi replaces the duo of Rie Matsumoto and Yasuko Kamo. All three worked together on another Bones series, Dagashi Kashi. The first season concluded in October 2015 with 12 episodes, after a 6-month production delay between episode 11 and 12. Last June, an orginal OVA was included with an official Blood Blockade Battlefront guidebook.
Trigun creator, Yasuhiro Nightow, returns with a frantic new series — Blood Blockade Battlefront!
In Nightow''s new world, a breach between Earth and the netherworlds has opened up over the city of New York, trapping New Yorkers and creatures from other dimensions in an impenetrable bubble. They''ve lived together for years, in a world of crazy crime sci-fi sensibilities. Now someone is threatening to sever the bubble, and a group of stylish superhumans is working to keep it from happening.
Like Trigun, Nightow''s Blood Blockade Battlefront is non-stop action, unbridled imagination, and a ton of strange weaponry.
