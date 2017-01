BLOOD C: THE COMPLETE SERIES And THE LAST DARK MOVIE Are Now On S.A.V.E.

The latest additions to S.A.V.E. are finally here with Blood C: The Complete Series and the Blood C: The Last Dark Movie. Blood C is the anime version of Buffy the Vampire slayer more or less. The story is centered around Saya Kisaragi, whom is a normal girl by day, but a master swordmans by night who hunts down the terrors of the night that make her village a dangerous place to be.Check out the trailers below and don't forget to pick up the series and the movie on S.A.V.E. today