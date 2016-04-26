BLOOD C: THE COMPLETE SERIES And THE LAST DARK MOVIE Are Now On S.A.V.E.
Check out the latest preview trailers for the launch of Blood C: The Complete Series and The Last Dark Movie. Hit the jump and let us know what you think!
The latest additions to S.A.V.E. are finally here with Blood C: The Complete Series and the Blood C: The Last Dark Movie. Blood C is the anime version of Buffy the Vampire slayer more or less. The story is centered around Saya Kisaragi, whom is a normal girl by day, but a master swordmans by night who hunts down the terrors of the night that make her village a dangerous place to be.
Check out the trailers below and don't forget to pick up the series and the movie on S.A.V.E. today
About Blood C: The Complete Series
The creators of Blood the Last Vampire and Blood+ team up with renowned powerhouse CLAMP to inject beauty into a chilling new addition to the Blood line. Horrifying beasts with a hunger for human flesh prey on the citizens of a quiet town. In moonlit twilight, Saya slays the monsters and returns home drenched in blood. As the attacks increase in frequency and intensity, her enemies relay cryptic messages about a broken contract. Limbs are torn from flesh and skulls are crushed and devoured while the huntress struggles with paralyzing visions and gaping holes in her memory. When the humans Saya promised to protect reveal the sickening truth about her role in the violence, she learns her mission isn't as clear cut as she thought and her most sadistic foe of all is so close she can taste it.
About Blood C: The Last Dark Movie
Combining killer action from the creators of Ghost in the Shell with hauntingly beautiful art from the makers of X, this award-winning film is the latest masterpiece in the Blood: The Last Vampire franchise. Saya is part human, part monster, and has one thing on her mind: REVENGE. Visions of twisted experiments and creatures slaughtering everyone she loved fuel her thirst for vengeance. With blade in hand and rage boiling in her veins, she tracks her tormentor to Tokyo”where flesh-hungry beasts have begun to feed. There, she joins a group of young hackers hunting for the same man. As Saya slices her way through lies, traps, flesh, and bone, how much blood will she shed to cut down the mastermind behind her madness?
