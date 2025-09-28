BLUE LOCK Season 3 And Live-Action Film Adaptation Announced For 2026

During Blue Lock Egoist Festa 2025 this weekend, it was announced that the anime will be getting a third season along with a live-action movie adaptation. Both projects are expected to debut next year.

Blue Lock is a Japanese sports manga centered on soccer (or football, depending on where you live). The series is written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura.

In 2022, an anime adaptation produced by Eight Bit premiered. It was followed by a second season in 2024, which adapted the Third Selection arc and U-20 arc. Fans have been waiting for news regarding the anime series since and this weekend we finally got confirmation that Season 3 will premiere in Summer 2026. The upcoming third season will adapt the Neo Egoist League arc.

“The sequel has been decided!!! We did it… Thank you, Egoist production team…!" said Muneyuki Kaneshiro in an official statement. "Both Isagi and we are starting fresh from here! We’ll be going all out with ego, with eyes spinning and tongues drooling, so kneel down and wait for it!!”

“It’s finally been announced! A brand-new anime series!!" added Yusuke Nomura. "At last, the Neo Egoist League will be animated. You can look forward to the outrageous overseas players, who are even more eccentric than the Blue Lock members!! Please wait (while groveling) with anticipation!!”

In addition to a third season of the anime series, it was announced that a live-action film adaptation is in the works with a release date scheduled for Summer 2026, around the time of the next FIFA World Cup. The movie is being produced by CREDEUS (Kingdom, Golden Kamuy).

You've been waiting for this moment...

BLUE LOCK Season 3 Officially Announced!



But that's not all, coming summer 2026 BLUE LOCK will be adapted into a live-action film! Coming summer 2026 just in time for the World Cup! #BLUELOCK pic.twitter.com/To6G9Dz7q5 — BLUE LOCK Official (@Blue_Lock_En) September 28, 2025

Both seasons of Blue Lock are available to stream on Crunchyroll, which describes the series:

Japan’s desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team’s next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?

Crunchyroll is also home to Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi-, a spin-off film that adapts the Episode Nagi side story of the manga. The story focuses on Seishiro Nagi's life before and during his entry into the Blue Lock project, told through his perspective.

Right now we only have the release windows for both Blue Lock projects, but 2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for fans of the franchise.