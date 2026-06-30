Can DC's New Joker Anime Really Work Without Batman?

Every so often an anime announcement makes me sit straight up, and this one managed it in a single sentence. At the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation pulled the curtain back on Joker: Laugh Riot, a series built entirely around Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime. The hook that has everyone talking is simple. When the story opens, Batman is already dead.

Here is the official logline, straight from the studios. When Batman is murdered, the Joker launches a ruthless crusade through Gotham's underworld to find the killer who took his greatest adversary. The further that quest pushes him, the more he drifts from villain toward something closer to a vigilante, until he has to face a question he never wanted to ask. Without Batman, who is he? As reported on CBM, the show has already been greenlit straight to series.

The talent attached is why I am taking this so seriously. Joker: Laugh Riot comes from Sola Entertainment, the studio behind ambitious crossover work like The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, and it is directed by Yasuhiro Aoki, whose film ChaO earned him real awards attention this year. Anime News Network notes that Aoki has already worked with both Warner Bros. Animation and Sola on Rohirrim, so this is not a first date. These are people who have learned how to blend a Western property with a genuine anime sensibility.

DC Has Dipped Into Anime Before, But Never Quite Like This

Let me head off the obvious comment, because I can already hear it. No, this is not the first time DC has gone anime. Batman Ninja sent the Dark Knight to feudal Japan back in 2018, and Suicide Squad Isekai handed Harley and the gang a full Wit Studio series in 2024. What makes Laugh Riot feel different is the framing. DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation are calling it their first anime series as a partnership, and they unveiled it as a centerpiece rather than a side experiment. That is a statement of intent.

It also did not arrive alone. The same Annecy showcase, the first joint presentation from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, revealed an Absolute Batman animated series and a new Krypto project alongside the Joker show. So this is clearly a coordinated push to treat animation as a real pillar of the DC slate. For an anime fan who has watched Western studios chase this lane for years, that coordination is the part that gives me hope it will be done right.

It is worth putting this in a bigger frame too. Western properties reimagined as anime have quietly become one of the most reliable hit factories in streaming. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners turned a struggling game into a phenomenon, Castlevania ran for four beloved seasons, and projects like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Terminator Zero proved the model keeps working across wildly different tones. DC stepping in with its single most marketable villain is no accident. It is the company reading the room and going after a lane that has been paying off for everyone brave enough to try it.

A Joker story without Batman is still a genuinely bold gamble, though. The whole engine of the character is that he is defined by the man he cannot kill and cannot stop chasing. Take Batman off the board, and you are forced to ask what is left underneath the makeup. The logline leans straight into that, and honestly, it is the kind of psychological premise anime tends to handle better than almost anyone. Think about how series like Death Note or Monster live inside a broken mind. That is the register this could hit if the team commits to it.

I've been a comics reader for a long time, and I have spent more hours than I would admit arguing about whether anyone other than Batman can carry a Gotham story. A lot of those experiments fall flat on the page. What gives me cautious optimism here is that anime is a format willing to sit in discomfort and let a character slowly unravel. If Aoki and Sola use that patience, a Joker forced to become the closest thing Gotham has to a protector could be the most interesting version of him in years. If they just chase shock value, it will be loud and hollow.

No cast, no firm release window, and no trailer have been shared yet, so we are working off a logline and a very strong creative team for now. I will be watching for the first teaser closely, and I will update you the moment real footage lands.

For now I'm curious where you land on the core idea. Does a Gotham without Batman sound like a fresh way into the Joker, or does losing the Dark Knight take away the one thing that makes him work? Drop your thoughts in the comments!