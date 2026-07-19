Solo Leveling And Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint Team Up For NYC's "System Sync" Pop-Up Ahead Of Anime NYC

Ize Press is bringing Solo Leveling and Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint together under one roof, and it's happening in New York City next month. The publisher announced "System Sync" this week, a pop-up store dedicated to both series that runs August 14th through the 30th at 238 E 6th Street in Manhattan.

If you've read either series, the name explains itself. Both stories drop their heroes into worlds run by a literal System, the status windows and quest logs that boss Sung Jinwoo around and the apocalypse scenarios Kim Dokja has already read to the final page. The pairing is natural behind the scenes, too, since Ize Press, the K-comics imprint under Yen Press, publishes both series in English print.

The two franchises even grew up the same way: Chugong's hunter saga and Sing Shong's apocalypse epic each started as a Korean web novel, then blew up worldwide once the webtoon adaptations hit.

The big draw is exclusive apparel. Ize Press is promising never-before-seen glow-in-the-dark Solo Leveling gear along with Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint shirts made specifically for this event, plus a selection of merchandise imported directly from Korea.

Books from both series are on the menu as well, alongside just about every merch category you can think of. The rundown:

Acrylic keychains, standees, and plates

T-shirts and hoodies

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint figures, hanging scrolls, plush keychains, and photocard packs

Solo Leveling bookends, enamel pins, and desk mats

Ize Press is also handing out collectible bookmarks and stickers to visitors, and a tiered minimum-spend program unlocks exclusive gifts (plan your budget now), topped by a commemorative double-sided tote bag featuring both series. Show up in cosplay and there are bonus rewards waiting on top of all that!

The timing isn't a coincidence. Anime NYC, the biggest anime convention on the East Coast, takes over the Javits Center August 20th through the 23rd, and System Sync brackets the con on both ends, opening six days early and running a full week after the show wraps. There's even a stamp rally connecting the convention to the store, plus themed photo installations once you're inside.

One thing the announcement doesn't cover: hours and ticketing. Nothing in the release says whether entry is free or if you'll need a reservation. Details like that usually land closer to opening day, so keep an eye on Ize Press's social channels before you build your con schedule around a visit.

As for why these two rate a storefront together, look at the run Solo Leveling is on. The anime took home Anime of the Year at last year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards, it's on track to become the first series ever to reach 1 million user ratings on the platform, a theatrical follow-up called Solo Leveling: Beyond the System has officially been announced to continue the story past Season 2, and Netflix is building a live-action series with Byeon Woo-seok and Han So-hee already cast. Sung Jinwoo is everywhere right now!

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint is on its own climb. It got the live-action treatment last summer with Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, which opened in more than 100 countries starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Min-ho, and it's planned as the first of five films. Between the movies, the webtoon, and those Ize Press print editions, Kim Dokja's audience keeps growing.

If you're flying in for Anime NYC, the pop-up is an easy add to the itinerary. The East Village address is a subway ride from the Javits Center, and my advice is to hit it on the front end of the trip. Event-exclusive apparel has a habit of disappearing fast, and glow-in-the-dark Jinwoo gear feels like the kind of thing that sells out before the con crowd lands.

Are you making the trip to New York for this one? Which exclusives are at the top of your list?

Sound off in the comments below!

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