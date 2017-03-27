Check Out The Heavy Object "It's a Trap!!!" Official Clip
FUNimation released a new action packed clip for tomorrow's release of Heavy Object Season Onem, Part Two on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. In the clip Qwenthur must figure out all the clues in time for him to save the day and Baby Magnum!
FUNimation released a new clip ahead of tomorrow's release of the Heavy Object Season One Part Two on Home Video. Hit the jump and check out the clip!
Check out the "It's a trap" clip below and let us know what you think in the comment section.
About Heavy Object:
War machines called Objects continue to dominate the battlefield, and the 37th Battalion is in the thick of it. After a run-in with the developers of an advanced AI system, they uncover an enemy within their own ranks. But when their biggest threat becomes Milinda herself, it’s up to Qwenthur to prove to the world that anything created by man can be destroyed by man—without destroying lives.
