Check Out The WOLF'S RAIN "The Journey to Paradise" Official Clip

Check out the latest clip from the classic anime Wolf's Rain! Hit the jump, watch the clip and let us know what you think about the anime!

FUnimation's release of the classic anime Wolf's Rain is coming on February 7th, 2017. To commemorate the occasion, FUNimation launched a new clip entitled "The Journey to Paradise." In the clip the pack appears to have already faced a terrible danger and are clinging on to tradition. 

The heart warming Wolf's Rain is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here! The classic Wolf's Rain is a perfect addition to any anime collector!



About Wolf's Rain:

Paradise—a legend, a myth, and a hopeless dream in a world that has become a wasteland. It is not meant for everyone, only the wolves thought to be extinct yet still roam the lands. When the Flower Maiden awakens, the path to the end will open. Kiba and his newly formed pack must travel the Earth, facing unknown dangers, to find the door to Paradise.
Posted By:
KILLAMOJO
Member Since 4/26/2016
Filed Under "Shonen" 1/28/2017
