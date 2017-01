Check Out The WOLF'S RAIN "The Journey to Paradise" Official Clip

FUnimation's release of the classic anime Wolf's Rain is coming on February 7th, 2017. To commemorate the occasion, FUNimation launched a new clip entitled "The Journey to Paradise." In the clip the pack appears to have already faced a terrible danger and are clinging on to tradition.The heart warming Wolf's Rain is now available for pre-order and can be purchased here ! The classic Wolf's Rain is a perfect addition to any anime collector!