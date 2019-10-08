COMIKET 96 First-Day Attendance Matches Last Year's Total For The Event
Comiket 96's day one attendance garnered an impressive 160,000 attendees, equalling the total of last year's Summer Comiket. However, that figure is still a bit short of the record, held by the Summer Comiket of 2013, which crammed 210,000 doujinshi fans onto the convention floor.
This year's Summer Comic Market (Comiket 96) at Tokyo's Big Sight drew 160,000 speedwalking doujinshi enthusiast to the convention floor, equalling last year's first day numbers.
Short for Comic Market, Comiket sees fan-made manga and light novel creators gather at the Tokyo Big Sight to sell their wares, where attendance regularly surpasses 500k across 3 days. As soon as the doors open, there's a humorous " mad dash" (it's Japan, so people don't run, they speed walk) as attendees navigate Tokyo Big Sight to make their way to their desired doujinshi creator's table.
This year, for the first time ever, Comiket will run for 4 days instead of the usual 3, concluding on August 12.
Next year, Summer Comiket will be held in May instead of August due to the Summer Olympics.
