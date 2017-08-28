CRUNCHYROLL Announces A New Foreign Dubbing Initiative
Crunchyroll has had international avaliablity for quite awhile with it having anime simulcasts and has blazed the trail to success for years. Now the streaming portal, with its million-strong international membership and broad reach. It is about to step into new territory for the first time, by offering localized foreign language dubs for selected series.
Crunchyroll has announced their new initiative to start doing foreign language dubs! What does this mean for the anime world?! Hit the jump to find out which shows are doing it first!
Only a few of the selected series in the Crunchyroll catalog will have foreign language dubs available on a region-specific basis. The first foreign language dub being offered starts with Spanish. Besides Spanish, dubs for Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French are also planned for the future. The first wave of titles with foreign language dub availability are listed below.
Schwarzes Marken
Yamada-kun And The Seven Witches
Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers-
