Crunchyroll Snags BLACK CLOVER TV Anime Which Will Begin This Fall
Crunchyroll announced recently that they've snagged the rights to the anime adaptation of Yūki Tabata's Black Clover shonen manga. Studio Pierrot will be handling production duties for the shonen series, which will debut this October. Perhaps CR is content to let Amazon Strike grab some of the less-popular slice-of-life and shojo series but they'll be aggressively pursuing the new shonen series coming out of Japan?
The official website was also updated with new info which revealed that new comer Gakuto Kajiwara is voicing Asta while World Trigger's Nobunaga Shimazaki will portray Yuno. The seiyu for Yami will be revealed in the July 24 issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.
The anime community appears to be split on the character designs for Yuno and Asta. Last fall saw Studio Xebec produce a short Black Clover special for a festival, making the announcement a few weeks later that Pierrot would be handling the anime series something of a surprise. There's definitely some strong opinions that Xebec had the better designs. Take a look below and decide which you studio's designs you prefer.
Studio Pierrot character designs
Studio Xebec character designs
