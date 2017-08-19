Crunchyroll Streams English-Subtitled Preview Trailer For JŪNI TAISEN

The preview and synopsis for Jūni Taisen (12 Wars) sounds a lot like the Fate/stay night except it's the Japanese zodiac doing the fighting instead of various historical figures.
The anime is an adaptation of the Japanese light novel written by Nisio Isin and illustrated by Hikaru Nakamura. Studio Graphinica (Expelled from Paradise) is handling production, with Naoto Hosoda (The Devil is a Part-Timer!) directing and Sadayuki Murai (Knights of Sidonia) writing the script. It seems 12 individuals bestowed with the titles of the Japanese zodiac are pitted against one another in a fight to the death. The winner will have one wish granted. The series premiers on October 3 and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll.
The record of the bloody battle between the twelve proud warriors—
The 12th Twelve Tournament that gets held every twelve years… Twelve brave warriors who bear the names of the signs of the zodiac fight each other for the lives and souls. The participants are twelve very strange warriors: “Rat,” “Ox,” “Tiger,” “Rabbit,” “Dragon,” “Snake,” “Horse,” “Goat,” Monkey,” “Rooster,” “Dog,” and “Pig.”
The victor of this tournament gets to have one wish granted, whatever the wish may be. The one wish they want granted—
Who will be the final survivor? Whose tears will flow on the bloody battlefield filled with conspiracy and murder?
A soul-shaking battle royale is about to begin.
