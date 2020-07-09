DANMACHI Season 3 Will Premiere October 2 After COVID-19 Delay

The third season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Danjon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka) aka DANMACHI was originally scheduled to premiere in July.

In another (COVID-19 free) reality, anime fans are already watching the third season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Danjon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka) aka DANMACHI as it was originally set to premiere in July. However, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the series was delayed. Thanks to the franchise's official Twitter account, we now know the third season was only delayed until the Fall as season 3 will kick off on October 2.

Despite two-action packed seasons totaling 25 episdoes and a spinoff (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria), fans are still trying to figure out a lot of mysteries in the world of Orario. Foremost among them is where series protagonist Bell Cranel originally comes from and just what is the true status of Bell's mysterious grandfather? Perhaps we'll dive deeper into this mystery in season 3?

By the looks of the key visual it appears that Bell may be forced to go up against the Sword Princess? Perhaps it has something to do with the monster-ish newcomer also featured on the key visual? While readers of the ongoing light novel series from Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda already have these answers, anime-only watchers will have to carefully avoid spoilers until the show premieres next month.

Bell Cranel's discovery of the Xenos Wiene (an intelligent monster) in the Dungeon leads to conflict between the Hestia Familia and the rest of the Orario.