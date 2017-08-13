DEATH MARCH TO THE PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY Releases First Teaser Promo

Don't look now but here comes another isekai anime. But anime fans appear to have high expectations for this one based on the original light novel.

Isekai anime (transported to another world) are all the rage in anime these days, thanks to the worldwide explosion of Sword Art Online. The latest issekai project coming down the pipeline is Studio Silver Link's Death March Kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyōsōkyoku or Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody, an adaptation of a light novel series from f Hiro Ainana and shri.



The light novel series follows a 29-year old computer programmer who is on a death march (sleepless all-nighters to meeet a deadline) but falls asleep at his computer only to wake up in another world, in the middle of a meteor shower. The minerals he finds on the meteor end up making him filthy rich and he decides to go on a sight-seeing tour of his new world where he encounters adventure and starts to build his harem.



As of July, the light novel series has 1.1 million copies in circulation according to Kadakowa.





