DEMON LORD 2099 Anime Teases “Cybermagic City Akihabara” Arc With New Trailer

We're seven episodes into the Demon Lord 2099 anime, and the series is preparing to launch a new storyline. Starting next week, the anime will cover the “Cybermagic City Akihabara” arc from the light novel series. Ahead of it premiere, we've got a new trailer, key art, and cast additions.

As a quick refresher, Demon Lord 2099 follows the villain Demon Lord Veltol who is revived 500 years after being slain in battle. Awakened to a new world in which the magical fantasy world of Alneath has merged with the industrial world of Earth, Veltol, along with his subordinate Machina and her hacker friend Takahashi, attempts to regain his power and attempt world domination. The synopsis, courtesy of Crunchyroll, reads:

Five centuries ago, Demon Lord Veltol reigned over an immortal nation. Now, the time has come for him to awaken once again. The year is 2099, and civilization has reached peak evolution, leading to a high-tech landscape with towering skyscrapers—nothing like he’s conquered before. Veltol may be a relic of the past, but make no mistake, this new world will be his for the taking!

Cybermagic City Akihabara is the second volume in the series. The story takes us to the dynamic city-state of Akihabara which is home to two rival factions: Electric Town, intent on furthering technological innovation, and Magic Town, which honors the traditions of old.

"The Demon Lord Veltol quickly arrives on the scene in search of his long lost retainers…as an exchange student at a prestigious magic school!" the Yen Press description teases. "New lands bring new names and faces, and it doesn’t take long for Veltol to rub shoulders with Akihabara’s three noble houses. But will any of them help him locate his brethren...?"

Joining the cast for this new storyline are Aya Yamane (Liliana Masquerade in Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-) as Hizuki Reynard Yamada; Hisako Kanemoto (Myraal in Good Bye, Dragon Life) as Trat Goethel; Yoko Hikasa (Pitohui in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online) as Mag Rosanta; and Setsuji Sato (King Lowhide in Bye Bye, Earth) as Cornea Cebuld.

The Demon Lord 2099 light novels are written by Daigo Murasaki and illustrated by Kureta. The series is published in Japan by Fujimi Shobo under their Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint with Yen Press publishing the English language version.

The anime adaptation is directed by Ryo Ando at animation studio J.C. STAFF (One-Punch Man) with series composition by Yuichiro Momose, character designs by Ryousuke Tanigawa, and music by Tatsuya Kato.

Demon Lord 2099 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, with new episodes released weekly. A total of seven episodes are available to stream with English subtitles right now, but Episodes 1-5 are available with dubs as well.