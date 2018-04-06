DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Anime Series Gets First Visual And Teaser
Earlier today Aniplex made a new website for the upcoming television anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga earlier today. The website also revealed the anime's first key visual and teaser. Check them out down below!
Aniplex has opened up a new website for the upcoming anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga earlier today. Hit the jump to check out the first visual and teaser!
The series will be animated by ufotable. Viz Media will also be releasing the first volume of the series in English on July 3rd, and it describes the manga as:
Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality…
Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they've found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro's request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.
The manga is featured in the Shueisha magazine, the 10th volume released in Japan on March 2nd, and the 11th volume was released today.
What are your thoughts on the announcement and teaser and visual? Have you heard of this manga series? Will you pick up the English manga before the anime comes out? Let us know what you answered by leaving the answers in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]