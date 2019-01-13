DETECTIVE CONAN MOVIE 23: THE FIST OF BLUE SAPPHIRE Shares New Poster

Studio TMS Entertainment's upcoming action mystery drama shounen anime film, Detective Conan Movie 23: The Fist of Blue Sapphire , has released a new poster visual. Here is more on the film.

The upcoming shonen anime film, Detective Conan 23: The Fist of Blue Sapphire, has released a new poster. The new visual has the main characters all together and the Blue Sapphire itself makes an appearnace. Obviously by its name, this movie is the 23rd entry in the Detective Conan movie series. The trailer shows new footage of the movie, action scenes and the official release date of April 12, 2019.

Cast

Minami Takayama as Conan Edogawa

Kappei Yamaguchi as Kaito Kuroba

Wakana Yamazaki as Ran Mouri

The first special episode will air on January 5th and the second one is out on January 12, 2019. The last special episode the series produced aired in 2014. The anime series has been airing since January 8, 1996 and has 923 episodes as of right now. TMS Entertainment animates it and Funimation had the North American license.

The manga series that inspired all of the multimedia projects is written and illustrated by Gosho Aoyama, Shogakukan publishes it in the Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The series has been running since January 19, 1997 and has 95 volumes.