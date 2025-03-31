DEVIL MAY CRY Netflix's Anime Drops New Sneak Peek Clip Titled 'Brothers'

Earlier today Netflix dropped a new sneak peek clip for Devil May Cry titled Brothers. In the clip Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch) is enjoying a nice milkshake when suddenly he is confronted by a demon he never expected to face - one from his past in the shape of his brother. Check out the full sneak peek down below:

The anime will has an impressive cast and crew behind the scenes. Johnny Yong Bosch will voice iconic demon hunter Dante in the English-dubbed version. The others joining him are Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary (also known as Lady), Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, Chris Coppola as Enzo, and the late Kevin Conroy in a posthumous performance as VP Baines.

The Japanese voice cast includes:

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Dante

Fumiko Orikasa as Lady

Hiroaki Hirata as Vergil

The animated series is being produced by Studio Mir, that previously has worked on some big titles like The Legend of Korra and DOTA: Dragon’s Blood. It will span multiple seasons, with the first season consisting of eight episodes. Fans can also expect appearances from core franchise characters Dante, Vergil, and Lady, among many others.

Showrunner Adi Shankar the producer who was behind Netflix’s Castlevania first announced the project back in 2018. At the time, he hinted that this adaptation would be part of his so-called “bootleg multiverse,” connecting it thematically to his other dark, genre-defining adaptations.

This also is not the first time Devil May Cry has made the leap to animation. Madhouse previously released a 12-episode anime series based on the games back in 2007. That series later received North American distribution through ADV Films and Funimation.

For those who are not familiar with the Devil May Cry franchise, here is a little history about how the success of the video games lead to the anime series coming to fruition.

Devil May Cry is a series of hack and slash video games set in the modern day, developed and published by Capcom and created by Hideki Kamiya. Originally intended to be the fourth installment in Capcom's Resident Evil series, Devil May Cry has been cited as the beginning of a sub-genre of action games by the name of "Character Action".

Since 2019 there have been six games in the series. There was also a compilation of the first three games, Devil May Cry HD Collection, which released on March 28, 2012. A direct sequel to Devil May Cry 4, titled Devil May Cry 5, was announced on June 10th, 2018 during the Microsoft press conference at E3.

The series has been a marketing success, selling over 24 million copies as of June 30, 2021 and all six entries are considered "Platinum Titles" by Capcom. The success of the video game series has led to the creation of four light novels, two manga series, western comic series, an animated series, audio and stage plays, guides, collectibles, publications, and a variety of action figures.

With a rock and rolling sound track, some brutal and awesome characters, and Shankar’s bold vision, Netflix’s Devil May Cry anime is shaping up to be a must-watch for both video game and anime fans alike. Will you be watching it in April when it comes out?