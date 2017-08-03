DIVINE GATE Anime English Dub Available For Pre-Order Plus New Trailer!
FUNIMATION has announced that the English dubbed anime for Divine Gate is headed to North American anime fans, thanks to a new trailer! The title is also available for pre-order, so hit the jump!
The Divine Gate anime is based upon the smartphone game of the same name developed by Acquire for iOS and Android devices. The anime series was adapted by Pierrot and aired from January 8, 2016 to March 25, 2016. English voice talent includes the likes of Chris Burnett, Alexis Tipton, Lindsay Seidel, Apphia Yu and Jarrod Greene.
No one knows exactly how the gate was created or what it does. In fact, no one can even see it, touch it, or open it, except for a chosen few. These chosen ones are called Adapters, girls and boys with special elemental abilities like water or fire, who have been deemed fit by a World Council to join a special academy. There they will train for their ultimate destiny: to reach the gate.
