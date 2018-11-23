DOMESTIC GIRLFRIEND Anime Series Releases New TV Commercial

The official DMM pictures has uploaded a new 15 second television commercial for the upcoming romance anime series Domestic Girlfriend. The video is indeed short and is basically a reminder for fans that the series is almost here. It does not give away any story details, it just gives random vignettes of the characters and confirms the release date.



The series is premiering on January 2019 and will be broadcated on the following networks: MBS, TBS, BS-TBS. The cast members are:



Maaya Uchida as Rui Tachibana

Yoko Hikasa as Hina Tachibana

Taku Yashiro as natsuo Fujii

Yurika Hino as Tsukiko Tachibana

Takuya Eguchi as Fumiya

Takeaki Masuyama

Gakuto Kajiwara as Kine

Nobuo Tobita

Staff

Director - Shouta Ibata

Sound Director - Yayoi Tateishi

Original Creator - Kei Sasuga



Minami will be performing the opening and Alisa Takigawa will perform the ending. flying DOG and Bit Promotion are producing the series and Diomedea is animating the project.