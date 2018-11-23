DOMESTIC GIRLFRIEND Anime Series Releases New TV Commercial
The official DMM pictures has uploaded a new 15 second television commercial for the upcoming romance anime series Domestic Girlfriend. The video is indeed short and is basically a reminder for fans that the series is almost here. It does not give away any story details, it just gives random vignettes of the characters and confirms the release date.
Studio Diomedea's upcoming drama romance school shonen anime, Domestic Girlfriend, has released a new trailer. Here is more information on the series.
The series is premiering on January 2019 and will be broadcated on the following networks: MBS, TBS, BS-TBS. The cast members are:
Maaya Uchida as Rui Tachibana
Yoko Hikasa as Hina Tachibana
Taku Yashiro as natsuo Fujii
Yurika Hino as Tsukiko Tachibana
Takuya Eguchi as Fumiya
Takeaki Masuyama
Gakuto Kajiwara as Kine
Nobuo Tobita
Staff
Director - Shouta Ibata
Sound Director - Yayoi Tateishi
Original Creator - Kei Sasuga
Minami will be performing the opening and Alisa Takigawa will perform the ending. flying DOG and Bit Promotion are producing the series and Diomedea is animating the project.
The manga series that inspired this anime adaptation has the same name and has been publishing since July 17, 2014 with 20 volumes in total. Kei Sasuga writes and illustrates the manga, Kodansha publishes it and Kodansha USA has the English license with 17 volumes on sale right now.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]