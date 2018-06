DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Begins Its World Tour With This New Trailer

Theworld tour will begin next week on the CEO Fighting Game Championships in Florida. According to Bandai Namco and DBFZWorldTour , the first match will be on June 29 and the fight will be streamed in the game's official Twitch channel . This is what the site is reporting:Bandai Namco went to twitter to announce this event and start the fan hype. This tournament will pit the best DBFZ players from around the globe and have stages in a lot of different places. There will be events at: France, Mexico, Singapore, United Kingdom and of course, the CEO in the U.S.