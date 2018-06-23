DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Begins Its World Tour With This New Trailer
The Dragon Ball FighterZ world tour will begin next week on the CEO Fighting Game Championships in Florida. According to Bandai Namco and DBFZWorldTour, the first match will be on June 29 and the fight will be streamed in the game's official Twitch channel. This is what the site is reporting:
Dragon Ball FighterZ caught the fighting game community by storm with a perfect mix of anime visuals and gameplay mechanics. Bandai Namco has announced their world tournament with a brand new trailer.
"The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour kicks off next weekend at CEO in Daytona, FL from June 29 to July 1,” an announcement on the World Tour site said. With top players from around the world in attendance, expect the competition to be fierce as fighters square off for a chance at a Dragon Ball and a piece of the $5000 pot bonus! Additionally, the winner of the event will be guaranteed a spot in the January Finals event.”
Bandai Namco went to twitter to announce this event and start the fan hype. This tournament will pit the best DBFZ players from around the globe and have stages in a lot of different places. There will be events at: France, Mexico, Singapore, United Kingdom and of course, the CEO in the U.S.
The trailer Bandai Namco released showcases the different places where the tournament will be taking place. They also show the characters from the game like Goku and Vegeta. Get hyped, the tournament begins next week and you can check out the full schedule right here.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.
