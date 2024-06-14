GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS Anime Adaptation Of Popular Video Game Series Announced

Since Guilty Gear first debuted in 1998, the 2D fighting game from Arc System Works always felt like it would make for a good anime. Well, now we no longer have to wonder.

Arc System Works America, Inc. and Sanzigen Studios announced today Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers, an anime series adaptation of the long-running fighting video game series.

The new series is being produced by Sanzigen Studios, which produced game protagonist Sol Badguy’s “Find Your One Way” music video for the recently released Guilty Gear -Strive-. Shigeru Morikawa (Argonavis the Movie: Axi”) will direct with writer Norimitsu Kaihō joining for series composition and Seiji Mizushima (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Fullmetal Alchemist) as associate producer.

The official website for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers launched today with some new teaser graphics that provide a glimpse of what to expect when the anime series releases. While more details will be shared on the official website and social media account, fans attending Anime Expo 2024 next month will get a first look at the trailer along with behind the scenes details.

Arc System Works' “Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers - Special Event” panel taking place on July 4 at Anime Expo Main Events Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. The panel will feature Norimitsu Kaiho, Seiji Mizushima as well as Ken Miyauchi (Guilty Gear -Strive- producer). Fans who attend can score a free Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers poster while supplies last.

While this is the first anime series for the Guilty Gear video game franchise, it's not the first adaptation. The series has been adapted into a manga, titled Guilty Gear Xtra, which was serialized in Kodansha's Magazine Z on September 22, 2003 The manga was written by Norimitsu Kaihō, illustrated by Daisuke Ishiwatari, and published by Enterbrain.

The Guilty Gear series has been around for more than two decades and features over 12 games in the series. The latest, Guilty Gear -Strive-, was released in June 2021 for PlayStation and PC and March 2023 for Xbox. The game received generally positive reviews and sold over 2.5 million units as of August 2023.

For a fighting game series, the Guilty Gear franchise actually features quite a complex story that is set in a world where magic has replaced almost every aspect of modern-day technology. With the creation of a race of magic-infused creatures known as "Gears," the world has become a post-apocalyptic environment due to Crusades' effects on the world. While Guilty Gear: Dual Riders will feature an original story, it will be interesting to see what concepts it borrows from the video games and if there are any references.