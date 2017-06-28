ENDRIDE Part Two Coming Soon And New Video Released
Funimation has announced that part two of the Endride anime is coming soon! They're celebrating with a new video, which we've included below.
Although they don't tell us when Endride Part Two will hit retailers, they have announced that it is available for pre-order (CLICK HERE). According to the pre-order page, Endride part two will be available August 29th via Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack.
After the confrontation in Babel goes awry, Shun, Prince Emilio, and the ragtag team of rebels must face an even bigger problem than before. Without a king, the entire country is falling into chaos, and without a passage to the surface, Shun has no way home. It’s a treacherous journey back to the capital, where Pascal’s research uncovers the world’s dismal fate.
About Endride:
A 15-year old boy from the surface who was transported to Endora after touching the mysterious crystal he found in his father's company. His Warp Relic is a sword. Despite his inexperience, he is surprisingly skilled with his Warp Relic, as he managed to master its usage in such a short amount of time, which prompts Emilio to use him to complete his revenge. He and Emilio are often at odds, despite that he shows concern for him. Because he is from the surface he shouldn't be able to use a Warp Relic, so everyone was surprised that he even has one. It is possible that Shun's father may be aware of Endora's existence, in the first episode his outline and Delzaine's are seen together in front of the Adamas, while professor Asanaga was holding the crystal that pulled Shun to Endora. It is revealed that Shun is actually Delzaine's biological son and Emilio's cousin, and that he was stolen from Endora when he was just a baby by Professor Asanaga, who manipulated Emilio's father into bringing the Warp Particles to the surface before killing him. Shun was born with a weak body and so he succumbed to an outbreak in Endora, in an attempt to save his life, Delzaine gave him to Asanaga to be healed on the surface, but Asanaga had no intention of returning the child and instead raised Shun as his own. He is the first character in the series whose Warp Relic evolved. Before Shun's father arrived in Endora, his wife was already expecting a child but there were complications during the pregnancy and the child was lost, so when Shun arrived, his mother had trouble sending him back to his birth home and, decided keep him and raise him. Even though he discovered the truth about himself, Shun still loves the parents who raised him, and considers them to be his true parents since he never knew his biological father. When Shun learned of his father's intentions in taking the Warp Particles from Endora, he could not agree with his plans, even though he understood them to some extent. In the end, Shun decides to return to the surface, believing that's where he truly belongs and with his father gone his mother had no one else.
