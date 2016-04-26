FREEBIE FRIDAY: BARAKAMON And LORD MARKSMAN AND VANADIS On Blu-Ray and DVD!

AnimeMojo is at it again with our awesome new year giveaway! This week we are giving away the Barakamon and Lord Marksman And Vanadis on Blu-Ray and DVD! Hit the jump check out how to enter and get better odds!

We are growing rapidly and we want to build a great anime community and we want to thank everyone for their support! We are coming up on 90,000 likes on facebook and to commemorate the occasion, we decided that it is time to give back to our faithful followers with an epic another epic animated feature film! This week we are giving awayBarakamon and Lord Marksman And Vanadis! See what eacb series is about below!











Lord Marksman and Vanadis



After being taken captive by a female general from an enemy country, Count Tigrevurmud Vorn leaves his own lands completely open to attack. Unable to sit by and watch the destruction, Tigre must do what he can to convince his beautiful captor to join him in a fight to save his homeland.



Using his skills as an archer and her otherworldly prowess as a War Maiden, the pair must work together if they hope to stand a chance against two warring nations and a rogue faction led by power hungry nobleman. Outgunned, outnumbered and branded as a traitor, the valiant Tigre will need to win the favor of the remaining War Maidens if he plans to come out on top in this action-packed adventure that blurs the line between fantasy and fan-service.

About Barakamon



After an unfavorable critique drives uptight young calligrapher Sei Handa past his breaking point, his parents decide to ship him off to Japan’s Goto Islands to cool off. But instead of a peaceful paradise, Handa discovers a village full of quirky characters with little regard for personal space. On top of that, Handa’s temporary apartment has already been claimed as home base by the village elder’s granddaughter, Naru, who has a knack for getting into trouble. Will Handa ever be able to redeem his impulsive misdeed? Will he ever be able to write like the masters? Will the village kids ever learn to KNOCK first??

Prize: Barakamon and Lord Marksman And Vanadis

Barakamon and Lord Marksman And Vanadis

How Do I WIN? Like us on Facebook.* Follow us on Twitter *

*If you have already liked us on Facebook that is awesome! Enter by following the instructions below!



Want better odds?



Share the giveaway post on Facebook Retweet the tweet below Join the AnimeMojo Community and keep up to date on all anime news! Comment below on your favorite characters from either series below!

*If you have already liked us on Facebook that is awesome! Enter by following the instructions below!

We are giving away Barakamon and Lord Marksman And Vanadis to one lucky WINNER!!If you are under the age of 18, you must have your parents permission to enter. Giveaway will run from 2/10 to 2/14/2017. Winner will be selected and contacted on 2/15/2016. Open to US residents only.