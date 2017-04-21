FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: First Look At The Live Action Movie Trailer With English Subtitles.

Warner Bros Japan launched the Fullmetal Alchemeist trailer with English subtitles! Hit the jump and check it out and let us know what you think!

Today, Warner Bros. Japan gave everyone a little treat with a new English subbed version of the second trailer for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist. In the trailer Edwar and Aphonse attempt to bring their mother back through alchemy. That isn't it either. . . the trailer also features a great action sequence with the brothers as adults.Warner Bros. Japan launched the same video without subtitles last month for the film that opens in Japan on December 1st of this year.



The director Fumihiko Sori had this to say about creating the film that is loyal to the source material. "I want to create a style that follows the original manga as much as possible. The cast is entirely Japanese, but the cultural background is Europe. However, it's a style that doesn't represent a specific race or country."







Let us know what you think about the english subbed trailer in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE He also had something to say about some of the characters that do not identify as Japanese, "There will never be a scene in which a character says something that would identify him/her as Japanese."Let us know what you think about the english subbed trailer in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE

About Fullmetal Alchemist:



Brothers travel. To regain everything I lost. The impressive adventure story finally becomes a live-action movie!