A New FULL METAL PANIC! INVISIBLE VICTORY Promo Mixes CG With 2D Animation For Interesting Results

A brand new trailer for the long-awaited new season of Full Metal Panic! has a ton of hot mech-on-mech action...it's just too bad that it's CG.

TV anime "Full Metal Panic! IV" main staff [

]

Director: Katsuichi Nakayama (The Good Witch of the West)

Character Designer/Chief Animation Director: Osamu Horiuchi (all of the past Full Metal Panic! anime series)

Sub Character Designer/Animation Director: Aya Yamamoto (Big Order episode animation director)

Gun Designer/Animation Director: Takeshi Yoshioka

Mechanic Designer: Kanetake Ebigawa, Toshiaki Ihara

Set Designer: Takayuki Yanase

Mechanic Director: Masanori Nishii

Prop Designer/Mechanic Animation Director: Takuya Matsumura

Mechanic Animation Director: Masaru Kato

CG Director: Masanori Kamiji

Color Designer: Chiaki Kitabayashi (XEBEC)

Special Effects: Shin Inoie

Anime Production: Xebec

ABOUT FULL METAL PANIC!

Shoji Gatoh and illustrator Shiki Douji began the light novel series in 1989 in Gekkan Dragon Magazine before wrapping the tale of Sergeant Sousuke Sagara and high school student Kaname Chidori in 2011 at 23 volumes. A sequel light novel series, titled Full Metal Panic! Another, followed soon thereafter in 2011 and recently reached its conclusion in February 2016 at 13 volumes.

With both light novel series now complete fans are hoping that Xebec will animate all of the source material after waiting 12 years between Second Raid and Invisible Victory.

The new series will be titled Full Metal Panic! IV Invisible Victory which acknowledges the previous three season:

Full Metal Panic 2002 - 24 episodes

Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu 2003 - 12 episodes

Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid 2006 - 13 episodes

The originalanime series used traditional 2D animation for its mechs but it appears that Studio Xebec has opted to use cgi for the 4th season. Anime fans are unsure what to make of the footage as more recent shows have proven that cgi and 2D animation can be successfully blended.Other fans are theorizing that the switch to cgi was due to the fact that there's a shortage of animators in the industry at the moment and the number of animators that can successfully depict a moving mech is even fewer. Rather than be caught in a position where they couldn't secure talented mech animators, Xebec may have opted for the safer choice of cgi.Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory premieres this April. The video below contains a snippet of the OP, "Even…if", performed by Tamaru Yamada.